Signaturefd LLC Sells 500 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

