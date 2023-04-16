Signaturefd LLC Sells 819 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $9,317,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $129.62 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($141.18) to £128 ($158.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.