Signaturefd LLC Sells 971 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,785 shares of company stock valued at $338,749,521. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

