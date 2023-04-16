Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

