Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.8% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap by 493.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,259,874 shares of company stock worth $13,742,892. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

