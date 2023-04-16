State of Michigan Retirement System Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Adient by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Adient by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

