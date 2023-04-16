State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 528,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,359,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE FNF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

