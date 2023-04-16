State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $175.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $233.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439 shares of company stock worth $467,810. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

