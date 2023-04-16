State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
