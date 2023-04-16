State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $498,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,051,000 shares of company stock worth $190,760,730. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

