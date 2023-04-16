State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

