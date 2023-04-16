Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCS opened at $7.81 on Friday. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $132,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

