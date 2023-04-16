Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SCS opened at $7.81 on Friday. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $132,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
