Stifel Nicolaus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

