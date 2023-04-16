Stifel Nicolaus Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.95.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.