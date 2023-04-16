Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
