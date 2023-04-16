Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,212 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.