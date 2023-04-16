Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 609,199 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,527,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $48,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $737,656,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,186 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

