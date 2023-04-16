Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Shares of PAYC opened at $303.15 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.