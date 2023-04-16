Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AMLP stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.