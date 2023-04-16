Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $43,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

IP stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

