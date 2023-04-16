Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $48,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.