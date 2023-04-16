Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $52,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

