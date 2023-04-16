Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 19,234 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $49,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of CBOE opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

