Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,018 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $46,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 384,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CINF opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

