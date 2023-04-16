Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $46,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $4,063,416. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $413.97 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.61 and its 200 day moving average is $419.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

