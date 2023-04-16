Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

