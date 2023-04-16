Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,209,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $48,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.