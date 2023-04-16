Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 268,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $51,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

MRO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

