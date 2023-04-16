Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $47,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $48,487,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

