Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $46,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BILL by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

