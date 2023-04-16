Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $47,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $172.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

