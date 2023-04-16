Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $55,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Etsy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 196,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,794. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

