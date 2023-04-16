Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMC opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

