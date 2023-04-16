Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $49,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 556,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,427,000 after buying an additional 39,469 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $140.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

