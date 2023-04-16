Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $52,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Datadog by 3.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after buying an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Datadog Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.75 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.