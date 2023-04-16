Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $46,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

