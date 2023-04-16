Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $477.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.53 and its 200 day moving average is $412.67. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.