Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.31 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.89.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

