Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.60 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $44,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

GTLS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

