Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.06 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,935 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $46,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.