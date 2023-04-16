Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.56 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $47,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

