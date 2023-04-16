Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.92 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $47,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

