Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.75 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,913,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 634.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

