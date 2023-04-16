Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.61 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $51,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.