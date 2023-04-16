Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.99 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

