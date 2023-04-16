Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.72 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $55,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

