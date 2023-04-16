Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

