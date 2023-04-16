Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

