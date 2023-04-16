Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $52,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

