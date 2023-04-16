Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,242 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $47,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 926,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

